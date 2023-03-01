UNC Asheville vs. Winthrop Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-18) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-21) facing off at Bojangles' Coliseum (on March 1) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 61-55 win for UNC Asheville.
In their last game on Saturday, the Bulldogs suffered a 59-50 loss to Longwood.
UNC Asheville vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
UNC Asheville vs. Winthrop Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Asheville 61, Winthrop 55
UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bulldogs took down the High Point Panthers 64-51 on February 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Asheville is 8-11 (.421%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.
UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-49 at home over Radford (No. 286) on February 15
- 68-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 348) on November 18
- 64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 28
- 68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 4
- 54-48 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 2
UNC Asheville Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are being outscored by 4.9 points per game with a -142 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.3 points per game (315th in college basketball) and allow 62.2 per outing (118th in college basketball).
- With 55.1 points per game in Big South matchups, UNC Asheville is tallying 2.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (57.3 PPG).
- Offensively, the Bulldogs have performed better in home games this year, posting 59.2 points per game, compared to 54.9 per game in away games.
- UNC Asheville is ceding 57.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (67.8).
- The Bulldogs have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 59.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.9 points more than the 57.3 they've scored this year.
