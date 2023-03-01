The NC State Wolfpack (18-8) currently have the 18th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +7000 on the moneyline.

The Wolfpack visit the Virginia Tech Hokies. The two teams meet at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19.

Wolfpack NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +7000 (Bet $100 to win $7000)

NC State Team Stats

This year, the Wolfpack are 11-3 at home while putting together a 5-5 record on the road and going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

In ACC games, NC State is 8-7. It is 10-1 outside of conference play.

NC State is averaging 71.8 points per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while surrendering 61.5 points per contest (104th-ranked).

NC State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 7-6 | Q2 Record: 5-1 | Q3 Record: 2-1 | Q4 Record: 4-0

7-6 | 5-1 | 2-1 | 4-0 Against Quadrant 1 teams, NC State is 7-6 (.538%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories, but also tied for the 45th-most defeats.

NC State has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

