Davidson vs. Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the Davidson Wildcats (13-15) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-25) matching up at Chase Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-56 win for heavily favored Davidson according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Wildcats head into this game on the heels of a 74-65 loss to Fordham on Saturday.
Davidson vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
Davidson vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction
- Prediction: Davidson 70, Saint Bonaventure 56
Davidson Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Wildcats defeated the Saint Louis Billikens at home on January 25 by a score of 75-71.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 6-6 (.500%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.
Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 on the road over Duquesne (No. 141) on January 22
- 62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 21
- 66-59 on the road over George Washington (No. 172) on February 22
- 71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 199) on December 4
- 68-55 at home over Charlotte (No. 203) on December 21
Davidson Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' -92 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.9 points per game (186th in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per contest (277th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Davidson is scoring 67.7 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (64.9 points per game) is 2.8 PPG lower.
- When playing at home, the Wildcats are putting up 5.4 fewer points per game (63) than they are on the road (68.4).
- Davidson is giving up 62.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (75.2).
- On offense, the Wildcats have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 68 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 64.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.
