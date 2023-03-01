Wednesday's game features the Davidson Wildcats (13-15) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-25) matching up at Chase Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-56 win for heavily favored Davidson according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Wildcats head into this game on the heels of a 74-65 loss to Fordham on Saturday.

Davidson vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Davidson vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 70, Saint Bonaventure 56

Davidson Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Wildcats defeated the Saint Louis Billikens at home on January 25 by a score of 75-71.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 6-6 (.500%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.

Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 on the road over Duquesne (No. 141) on January 22

62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 21

66-59 on the road over George Washington (No. 172) on February 22

71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 199) on December 4

68-55 at home over Charlotte (No. 203) on December 21

Davidson Performance Insights