How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (14-15, 8-10 ACC) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- Wake Forest has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Demon Deacons sit at 238th.
- The 77.5 points per game the Demon Deacons score are 7.6 more points than the Eagles give up (69.9).
- When Wake Forest scores more than 69.9 points, it is 15-8.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Wake Forest has fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 79.8 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game on the road.
- In home games, the Demon Deacons are surrendering 7.1 fewer points per game (71.3) than in road games (78.4).
- In home games, Wake Forest is sinking two fewer threes per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (10.9). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to in road games (38.7%).
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Miami
|L 96-87
|Watsco Center
|2/22/2023
|@ NC State
|L 90-74
|PNC Arena
|2/25/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 66-58
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/28/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
