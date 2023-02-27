Monday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (22-5) and North Carolina Central Eagles (13-14) going head to head at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a projected final score of 67-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Norfolk State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on February 27.

Last time out, the Eagles won on Saturday 56-51 over Howard.

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 67, North Carolina Central 56

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

The Eagles picked up their best win of the season on February 6, when they beat the Norfolk State Spartanettes, who rank No. 154 in our computer rankings, 73-68.

North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 249) on December 15

56-51 at home over Howard (No. 250) on February 25

67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 13

82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 304) on January 23

63-44 at home over Delaware State (No. 346) on January 21

North Carolina Central Performance Insights