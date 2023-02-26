The Duke Blue Devils (24-4) look to extend a 10-game home winning stretch when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

North Carolina vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels put up 20.0 more points per game (71.1) than the Blue Devils allow (51.1).
  • North Carolina is 17-3 when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.
  • North Carolina has put together a 19-9 record in games it scores more than 51.1 points.
  • The Blue Devils score 65.5 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 60.8 the Tar Heels allow.
  • When Duke puts up more than 60.8 points, it is 16-0.
  • Duke's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.1 points.
  • This season the Blue Devils are shooting 39.6% from the field, 3% higher than the Tar Heels concede.
  • The Tar Heels shoot 42.2% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Blue Devils concede.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ NC State L 77-66 Reynolds Coliseum
2/19/2023 Wake Forest W 71-58 Carmichael Arena
2/23/2023 Virginia Tech L 61-59 Carmichael Arena
2/26/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

