Sunday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (24-4) and North Carolina Tar Heels (19-9) squaring off at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Tar Heels head into this contest following a 61-59 loss to Virginia Tech on Thursday.

North Carolina vs. Duke Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 66, North Carolina 59

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels' signature win this season came in a 60-50 victory against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 8.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (seven), but also have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Blue Devils are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 70th-most victories.

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

61-56 at home over Duke (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 19

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 27

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15

85-79 over Oregon (No. 36) on November 24

70-59 on the road over Virginia (No. 69) on January 12

North Carolina Performance Insights