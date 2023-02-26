North Carolina vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (24-4) and North Carolina Tar Heels (19-9) squaring off at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Tar Heels head into this contest following a 61-59 loss to Virginia Tech on Thursday.
North Carolina vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
North Carolina vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 66, North Carolina 59
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels' signature win this season came in a 60-50 victory against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 8.
- The Tar Heels have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (seven), but also have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Blue Devils are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 70th-most victories.
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-56 at home over Duke (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 19
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 27
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15
- 85-79 over Oregon (No. 36) on November 24
- 70-59 on the road over Virginia (No. 69) on January 12
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game, with a +291 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (76th in college basketball) and give up 60.8 per outing (86th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, North Carolina has scored 65.6 points per game in ACC action, and 71.1 overall.
- The Tar Heels are scoring more points at home (73.7 per game) than on the road (66.1).
- North Carolina is giving up fewer points at home (54.1 per game) than on the road (67).
- In their past 10 games, the Tar Heels are scoring 67.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than their season average (71.1).
