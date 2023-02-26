The NC State Wolfpack (18-10) take the court against the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-18) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network Extra.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

NC State vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 63.4 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 62.5 the Wolfpack give up.

When Pittsburgh gives up fewer than 71.1 points, it is 8-5.

When it scores more than 62.5 points, Pittsburgh is 7-7.

The 71.1 points per game the Wolfpack score are only 2.5 more points than the Panthers allow (68.6).

NC State has a 13-3 record when scoring more than 68.6 points.

NC State's record is 14-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.4 points.

The Wolfpack are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (43.6%).

NC State Schedule