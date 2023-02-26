Sunday's game features the North Carolina A&T Aggies (16-10) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-21) squaring off at Corbett Sports Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 68-56 victory for heavily favored N.C. A&T according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Aggies are coming off of a 68-57 loss to Towson in their most recent game on Friday.

N.C. A&T vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

N.C. A&T vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 68, UNC Wilmington 56

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Aggies beat the Stony Brook Seawolves 68-60 on January 20.

N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Northeastern (No. 154) on January 13

75-70 on the road over Hampton (No. 240) on January 22

65-62 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on February 19

68-52 on the road over Monmouth (No. 254) on January 6

64-59 over UAPB (No. 268) on November 27

N.C. A&T Performance Insights