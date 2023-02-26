The North Carolina Tar Heels (19-9) will hope to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils (24-4) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Duke vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels put up 20.0 more points per game (71.1) than the Blue Devils allow (51.1).
  • North Carolina is 17-3 when giving up fewer than 65.5 points.
  • North Carolina is 19-9 when it scores more than 51.1 points.
  • The Blue Devils average only 4.7 more points per game (65.5) than the Tar Heels allow (60.8).
  • Duke is 16-0 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
  • Duke's record is 24-3 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.
  • This season the Blue Devils are shooting 39.6% from the field, 3% higher than the Tar Heels concede.
  • The Tar Heels make 42.2% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 61-45 Cassell Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Virginia W 56-52 John Paul Jones Arena
2/23/2023 NC State W 77-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/26/2023 North Carolina - Cameron Indoor Stadium

