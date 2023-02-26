How to Watch the Duke vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (19-9) will hope to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils (24-4) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
Duke vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels put up 20.0 more points per game (71.1) than the Blue Devils allow (51.1).
- North Carolina is 17-3 when giving up fewer than 65.5 points.
- North Carolina is 19-9 when it scores more than 51.1 points.
- The Blue Devils average only 4.7 more points per game (65.5) than the Tar Heels allow (60.8).
- Duke is 16-0 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
- Duke's record is 24-3 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.
- This season the Blue Devils are shooting 39.6% from the field, 3% higher than the Tar Heels concede.
- The Tar Heels make 42.2% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 61-45
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Virginia
|W 56-52
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/23/2023
|NC State
|W 77-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/26/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
