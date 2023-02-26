Sunday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (24-4) squaring off against the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-9) at 12:00 PM ET on February 26. Our computer prediction projects a 66-59 victory for Duke, who are favored by our model.

The Blue Devils enter this matchup following a 77-62 win over NC State on Thursday.

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Duke vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 66, North Carolina 59

Duke Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Blue Devils defeated the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies, 66-55, on January 26.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Devils are 8-4 (.667%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Duke has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on February 5

72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on December 29

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 30) on January 1

71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 41) on December 11

Duke Performance Insights