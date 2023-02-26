Sunday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (24-4) squaring off against the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-9) at 12:00 PM ET on February 26. Our computer prediction projects a 66-59 victory for Duke, who are favored by our model.

The Blue Devils enter this matchup following a 77-62 win over NC State on Thursday.

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Duke vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Duke 66, North Carolina 59

Duke Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the Blue Devils defeated the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies, 66-55, on January 26.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Devils are 8-4 (.667%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
  • Duke has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on February 5
  • 72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on December 29
  • 77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23
  • 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 30) on January 1
  • 71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 41) on December 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Duke Performance Insights

  • The Blue Devils are outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game with a +404 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.5 points per game (171st in college basketball) and allow 51.1 per outing (third in college basketball).
  • On offense, Duke is tallying 61.4 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (65.5 points per game) is 4.1 PPG higher.
  • When playing at home, the Blue Devils are putting up 6.2 more points per game (69.7) than they are when playing on the road (63.5).
  • Duke surrenders 50.7 points per game in home games, compared to 50.2 when playing on the road.
  • The Blue Devils have been scoring 59.1 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 65.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.