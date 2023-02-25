The Virginia Cavaliers (21-5, 13-4 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the North Carolina Tar Heels (17-11, 9-8 ACC), on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Virginia matchup in this article.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Betting Trends

North Carolina has covered eight times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of 12 out of the Tar Heels' 28 games this season have gone over the point total.

Virginia has put together a 9-15-1 record against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 25 times this year.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 North Carolina is 25th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), much higher than its computer rankings (40th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Tar Heels' national championship odds down from +900 at the start of the season to +7000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 49th-biggest change.

North Carolina has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

