High Point vs. Winthrop Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the High Point Panthers (14-13) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-20) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-51 and heavily favors High Point to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.
Their last time out, the Panthers lost 65-55 to Radford on Wednesday.
High Point vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
High Point vs. Winthrop Score Prediction
- Prediction: High Point 70, Winthrop 51
High Point Schedule Analysis
- On February 8, the Panthers captured their best win of the season, a 63-47 victory over the Campbell Lady Camels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 277) in our computer rankings.
- High Point has 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
High Point 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 277) on January 25
- 70-62 at home over Radford (No. 293) on January 21
- 82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 320) on January 14
- 63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on February 15
- 71-55 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on January 4
High Point Performance Insights
- The Panthers have a +120 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 66.4 points per game to rank 156th in college basketball and are giving up 62 per outing to rank 118th in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, High Point tallies more points per game (67.4) than its overall average (66.4).
- Offensively the Panthers have performed better at home this year, posting 66.8 points per game, compared to 66.2 per game on the road.
- Defensively High Point has played worse at home this year, ceding 62.2 points per game, compared to 59.4 in road games.
- The Panthers have been racking up 65.4 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
