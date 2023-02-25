Gardner-Webb vs. South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (25-4) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-18) clashing at Paul Porter Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-51 win for heavily favored Gardner-Webb according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Runnin' Bulldogs are coming off of an 89-72 victory over Longwood in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Gardner-Webb vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
Gardner-Webb vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 78, South Carolina Upstate 51
Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis
- When the Runnin' Bulldogs beat the East Carolina Lady Pirates, the No. 90 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-59 on December 15, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
- Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (22).
Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 155) on December 1
- 82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on November 19
- 86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 234) on January 28
- 67-61 at home over High Point (No. 234) on December 31
- 61-56 on the road over VCU (No. 246) on December 12
Gardner-Webb Performance Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs average 76.3 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (228th in college basketball). They have a +300 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.4 points per game.
- Gardner-Webb is averaging 78.2 points per game this year in conference action, which is 1.9 more points per game than its overall average (76.3).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are scoring 78.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (74.2).
- Gardner-Webb is surrendering 65.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 64.4.
- In their last 10 games, the Runnin' Bulldogs have been racking up 79.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 76.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
