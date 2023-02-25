How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duke Blue Devils (20-8, 11-6 ACC) will host the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-12, 6-11 ACC) after victories in 15 home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Hokies allow to opponents.
- Duke is 14-3 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 17th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hokies rank 214th.
- The 71.9 points per game the Blue Devils average are only 2.4 more points than the Hokies give up (69.5).
- Duke is 15-2 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Duke is putting up 8.1 more points per game (76.8) than it is when playing on the road (68.7).
- Defensively the Blue Devils have played better at home this year, ceding 60.1 points per game, compared to 69.7 in away games.
- In home games, Duke is making 0.3 more three-pointers per game (7.7) than in road games (7.4). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in road games (34.7%).
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/14/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 68-64
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/18/2023
|@ Syracuse
|W 77-55
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/20/2023
|Louisville
|W 79-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/25/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/28/2023
|NC State
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/4/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.