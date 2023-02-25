The Duke Blue Devils (20-8, 11-6 ACC) will host the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-12, 6-11 ACC) after victories in 15 home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Hokies allow to opponents.

Duke is 14-3 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 17th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hokies rank 214th.

The 71.9 points per game the Blue Devils average are only 2.4 more points than the Hokies give up (69.5).

Duke is 15-2 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Duke is putting up 8.1 more points per game (76.8) than it is when playing on the road (68.7).

Defensively the Blue Devils have played better at home this year, ceding 60.1 points per game, compared to 69.7 in away games.

In home games, Duke is making 0.3 more three-pointers per game (7.7) than in road games (7.4). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Duke Schedule