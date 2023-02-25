Davidson vs. Fordham Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Fordham Rams (17-11) and the Davidson Wildcats (13-14) at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 69-66 based on our computer prediction, with Fordham coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM on February 25.
In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Wildcats earned a 66-59 win against George Washington.
Davidson vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
Davidson vs. Fordham Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fordham 69, Davidson 66
Davidson Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats defeated the Duquesne Dukes in a 66-65 win on January 22. It was their best win of the season.
Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-71 at home over Saint Louis (No. 148) on January 25
- 62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 155) on November 21
- 66-59 on the road over George Washington (No. 162) on February 22
- 71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 180) on December 4
- 68-55 at home over Charlotte (No. 195) on December 21
Davidson Performance Insights
- The Wildcats average 64.9 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per contest (270th in college basketball). They have a -83 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by three points per game.
- Davidson is tallying 67.9 points per game this year in conference action, which is 3 more points per game than its season average (64.9).
- Offensively, the Wildcats score 62.8 points per game in home games, compared to 68.4 points per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Davidson has been better at home this season, surrendering 61.4 points per game, compared to 75.2 on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Wildcats have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 68.6 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 64.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.
