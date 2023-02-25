Charlotte vs. Rice Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Rice Owls (19-7) against the Charlotte 49ers (11-15) at Tudor Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-61 in favor of Rice, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The 49ers are coming off of a 66-59 loss to North Texas in their most recent game on Thursday.
Charlotte vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
Charlotte vs. Rice Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 73, Charlotte 61
Charlotte Schedule Analysis
- On January 26, the 49ers captured their best win of the season, a 66-61 victory over the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 89), according to our computer rankings.
- According to the RPI, the Owls have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on December 31
- 72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 135) on January 21
- 69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 195) on February 11
- 59-58 over Cincinnati (No. 209) on November 26
- 85-79 at home over UAB (No. 215) on December 19
Charlotte Performance Insights
- The 49ers have a -135 scoring differential, falling short by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 61.9 points per game, 248th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.1 per contest to rank 255th in college basketball.
- Charlotte scores more in conference action (63.9 points per game) than overall (61.9).
- In 2022-23 the 49ers are averaging 10.6 more points per game at home (67.7) than away (57.1).
- At home Charlotte is conceding 66.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than it is away (68.5).
- The 49ers have fared better offensively in their previous 10 games, scoring 64.0 points per contest, 2.1 more than their season average of 61.9.
