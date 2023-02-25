Saturday's contest at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has the Campbell Lady Camels (15-13) squaring off against the Radford Highlanders (12-16) at 2:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 60-56 victory for Campbell, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Lady Camels head into this matchup on the heels of a 48-38 win over Winthrop on Wednesday.

Campbell vs. Radford Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Campbell vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 60, Radford 56

Campbell Schedule Analysis

The Lady Camels picked up their best win of the season on December 1, when they defeated the Coppin State Lady Eagles, who rank No. 308 in our computer rankings, 47-38.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Campbell is 13-6 (.684%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins

71-55 on the road over North Carolina Central (No. 313) on November 12

61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on December 29

64-40 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on January 7

54-44 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on January 28

56-48 on the road over Longwood (No. 337) on December 31

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Campbell Performance Insights