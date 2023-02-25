Campbell vs. Radford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has the Campbell Lady Camels (15-13) squaring off against the Radford Highlanders (12-16) at 2:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 60-56 victory for Campbell, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Lady Camels head into this matchup on the heels of a 48-38 win over Winthrop on Wednesday.
Campbell vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Campbell vs. Radford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 60, Radford 56
Campbell Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Camels picked up their best win of the season on December 1, when they defeated the Coppin State Lady Eagles, who rank No. 308 in our computer rankings, 47-38.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Campbell is 13-6 (.684%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-55 on the road over North Carolina Central (No. 313) on November 12
- 61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on December 29
- 64-40 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on January 7
- 54-44 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on January 28
- 56-48 on the road over Longwood (No. 337) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Campbell Performance Insights
- The Lady Camels' +180 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.3 points per game (309th in college basketball) while giving up 51.8 per outing (fourth in college basketball).
- Campbell's offense has been less effective in Big South contests this season, putting up 56.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 58.3 PPG.
- Offensively the Lady Camels have fared better in home games this season, scoring 63 points per game, compared to 54.6 per game in away games.
- Defensively, Campbell has been better in home games this year, ceding 47.9 points per game, compared to 53 away from home.
- On offense, the Lady Camels have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 56 points per contest over that span compared to the 58.3 they've racked up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.