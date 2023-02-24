N.C. A&T vs. Towson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Towson Tigers (15-10) versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies (16-9) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Towson, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 24.
The Aggies enter this matchup following a 65-62 victory over Monmouth on Sunday.
N.C. A&T vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
N.C. A&T vs. Towson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Towson 69, N.C. A&T 60
N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis
- The Aggies registered their best win of the season on January 20, when they defeated the Stony Brook Seawolves, who rank No. 146 in our computer rankings, 68-60.
N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-63 at home over Northeastern (No. 153) on January 13
- 75-70 on the road over Hampton (No. 240) on January 22
- 65-62 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on February 19
- 68-52 on the road over Monmouth (No. 254) on January 6
- 76-71 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 266) on January 29
N.C. A&T Performance Insights
- The Aggies outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game (posting 68.8 points per game, 112th in college basketball, and conceding 62.7 per contest, 135th in college basketball) and have a +154 scoring differential.
- In conference action, N.C. A&T is putting up fewer points (64.7 per game) than it is overall (68.8) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Aggies are averaging 9.5 more points per game at home (73.8) than on the road (64.3).
- In 2022-23 N.C. A&T is allowing 8.1 fewer points per game at home (58.8) than away (66.9).
- The Aggies are scoring 64.2 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 4.6 fewer points than their average for the season (68.8).
