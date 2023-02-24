Elon vs. William & Mary Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the William & Mary Tribe (14-11) and the Elon Phoenix (8-18) at Kaplan Arena has a projected final score of 68-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored William & Mary squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 24.
The Phoenix lost their most recent game 60-58 against Charleston (SC) on Sunday.
Elon vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
Elon vs. William & Mary Score Prediction
- Prediction: William & Mary 68, Elon 61
Elon Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Phoenix took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs 71-68 on November 22.
- The Tribe have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (nine).
- Elon has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).
Elon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-60 on the road over Delaware (No. 187) on January 27
- 63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 217) on February 3
- 60-57 at home over High Point (No. 225) on November 13
- 57-48 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on February 17
- 62-49 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 266) on February 5
Elon Performance Insights
- The Phoenix are being outscored by 5.9 points per game, with a -154 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.6 points per game (304th in college basketball), and give up 64.5 per outing (181st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Elon has put up 57.2 points per game in CAA action, and 58.6 overall.
- At home the Phoenix are scoring 61.3 points per game, 4.2 more than they are averaging away (57.1).
- In 2022-23 Elon is giving up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than on the road (64.9).
- Over their last 10 games, the Phoenix are averaging 59.1 points per contest, 0.5 more than their season average (58.6).
