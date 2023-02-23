The Florida State Seminoles (22-7) travel to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles average 23.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (59.1).

Florida State is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 59 points.

When it scores more than 59.1 points, Florida State is 22-6.

The Demon Deacons record eight fewer points per game (59) than the Seminoles allow (67).

When Wake Forest puts up more than 67 points, it is 7-0.

Wake Forest is 14-12 when it allows fewer than 82.3 points.

The Demon Deacons shoot 32.2% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Seminoles concede defensively.

The Seminoles shoot 42.4% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Demon Deacons allow.

Wake Forest Schedule