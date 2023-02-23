Wake Forest vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has the Florida State Seminoles (22-7) matching up with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13) at 6:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 win for Florida State.
The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 71-58 loss to North Carolina in their last game on Sunday.
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 71, Wake Forest 62
Wake Forest Schedule Analysis
- On January 26 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34) in our computer rankings, the Demon Deacons captured their best win of the season, a 68-57 victory at home.
- The Demon Deacons have 11 losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Wake Forest is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on January 29
- 59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 68) on December 22
- 69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 72) on February 5
- 51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 84) on January 8
- 57-46 on the road over East Carolina (No. 91) on November 10
Wake Forest Performance Insights
- The Demon Deacons have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 59 points per game (295th in college basketball) and giving up 59.1 (54th in college basketball).
- With 54.6 points per game in ACC action, Wake Forest is tallying 4.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (59 PPG).
- Offensively the Demon Deacons have performed better at home this year, posting 64.1 points per game, compared to 54.7 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Wake Forest is allowing 52.8 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 64.9.
- The Demon Deacons have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 53.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.2 points fewer than the 59 they've scored this season.
