Thursday's contest between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (21-7) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-13) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-57 based on our computer prediction, with East Tennessee State taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Spartans enter this matchup following a 72-59 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 66, UNC Greensboro 57

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Spartans took down the Mercer Bears on the road on January 5 by a score of 72-68.

UNC Greensboro has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins

68-64 on the road over Wofford (No. 170) on February 9

65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 261) on December 15

72-54 at home over Radford (No. 296) on November 16

60-49 at home over Furman (No. 312) on January 12

74-69 on the road over Furman (No. 312) on February 11

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights