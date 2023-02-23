Thursday's contest between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (21-7) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-13) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-57 based on our computer prediction, with East Tennessee State taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Spartans enter this matchup following a 72-59 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: East Tennessee State 66, UNC Greensboro 57

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

  • As far as their best win this season, the Spartans took down the Mercer Bears on the road on January 5 by a score of 72-68.
  • UNC Greensboro has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-64 on the road over Wofford (No. 170) on February 9
  • 65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 261) on December 15
  • 72-54 at home over Radford (No. 296) on November 16
  • 60-49 at home over Furman (No. 312) on January 12
  • 74-69 on the road over Furman (No. 312) on February 11

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

  • The Spartans average 66.3 points per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per contest (197th in college basketball). They have a +35 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.
  • UNC Greensboro's offense has been less productive in SoCon matchups this year, putting up 63.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66.3 PPG.
  • The Spartans are scoring 69.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 63.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, UNC Greensboro is giving up 9.4 fewer points per game (59.9) than in road games (69.3).
  • The Spartans have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 62.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.1 points fewer than the 66.3 they've scored this year.

