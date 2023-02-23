The Duke Blue Devils (23-4) will be looking to build on a nine-game home winning run when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (18-9) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

NC State vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack score an average of 71.5 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils allow.
  • NC State has a 15-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.1 points.
  • NC State is 18-8 when it scores more than 50.7 points.
  • The 65.1 points per game the Blue Devils put up are just 3.1 more points than the Wolfpack allow (62.0).
  • Duke is 14-0 when scoring more than 62.0 points.
  • Duke has a 23-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.5 points.
  • The Blue Devils are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (37.9%).
  • The Wolfpack's 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.0 higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 @ Virginia L 71-59 John Paul Jones Arena
2/16/2023 North Carolina W 77-66 Reynolds Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 75-62 Cassell Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/26/2023 Pittsburgh - Reynolds Coliseum

