The Duke Blue Devils (23-4) aim to extend a nine-game home winning run when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (18-9) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Duke vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack score an average of 71.5 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils allow.

NC State has a 15-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.

NC State has put together an 18-8 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.

The Blue Devils score only 3.1 more points per game (65.1) than the Wolfpack allow (62).

When Duke puts up more than 62 points, it is 14-0.

Duke has a 23-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.5 points.

The Blue Devils are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (37.9%).

The Wolfpack's 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is six higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.

