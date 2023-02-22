Wednesday's contest that pits the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (24-4) versus the Longwood Lancers (8-19) at Willett Hall has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-61 in favor of Gardner-Webb, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' most recent outing on Saturday ended in an 82-58 victory over UNC Asheville.

Gardner-Webb vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Willett Hall in Farmville, Virginia

Gardner-Webb vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, Longwood 61

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

The Runnin' Bulldogs defeated the East Carolina Lady Pirates (No. 92-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 67-59 win on December 15 -- their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Gardner-Webb is 20-1 (.952%) -- the second-most victories.

Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 155) on December 1

82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on November 19

86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 226) on January 28

67-61 at home over High Point (No. 226) on December 31

61-56 on the road over VCU (No. 239) on December 12

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights