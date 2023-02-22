East Carolina vs. Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Houston Cougars (11-14) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (19-8) squaring off at Minges Coliseum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 62-60 victory for Houston according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Lady Pirates enter this game on the heels of a 63-57 win against UCF on Saturday.
East Carolina vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
East Carolina vs. Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 62, East Carolina 61
East Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Pirates notched their best win of the season on January 3, when they claimed a 55-47 victory over the Memphis Lady Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Pirates are 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on January 8
- 72-64 over Liberty (No. 104) on November 26
- 67-52 at home over Temple (No. 129) on February 8
- 72-51 on the road over Temple (No. 129) on January 11
- 79-62 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on February 12
East Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates average 62.9 points per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 54.9 per outing (16th in college basketball). They have a +216 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by eight points per game.
- East Carolina's offense has been less productive in AAC matchups this season, posting 62.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.9 PPG.
- The Lady Pirates are averaging 64.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is five more points than they're averaging on the road (59.7).
- In 2022-23, East Carolina is giving up 50.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 59.9.
- The Lady Pirates' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 63.9 points per contest compared to the 62.9 they've averaged this season.
