Davidson vs. George Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the George Washington Colonials (17-10) versus the Davidson Wildcats (12-14) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of George Washington, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM on February 22.
The Wildcats' last outing on Sunday ended in a 78-64 loss to UMass.
Davidson vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Davidson vs. George Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: George Washington 67, Davidson 62
Davidson Schedule Analysis
- When the Wildcats defeated the Duquesne Dukes, who are ranked No. 137 in our computer rankings, on January 22 by a score of 66-65, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 155) on November 21
- 75-71 at home over Saint Louis (No. 158) on January 25
- 71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on December 4
- 68-55 at home over Charlotte (No. 194) on December 21
- 65-62 at home over Morgan State (No. 215) on December 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Davidson Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a -90 scoring differential, falling short by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 64.8 points per game, 185th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.3 per outing to rank 276th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Davidson is putting up more points (68.1 per game) than it is overall (64.8) in 2022-23.
- The Wildcats are putting up fewer points at home (62.8 per game) than away (68.6).
- At home Davidson is giving up 61.4 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than it is on the road (76.4).
- The Wildcats have fared better offensively in their past 10 games, compiling 69.3 points per contest, 4.5 more than their season average of 64.8.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.