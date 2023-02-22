Appalachian State vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the James Madison Dukes (22-6) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-18) squaring off at George M. Holmes Convocation Center (on February 22) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-63 victory for JMU.
The Mountaineers lost their most recent outing 73-66 against Troy on Saturday.
Appalachian State vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Appalachian State vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 72, Appalachian State 63
Appalachian State Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers beat the No. 117-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs, 87-81, on December 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Mountaineers are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.
Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-55 at home over Old Dominion (No. 163) on December 29
- 96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on January 14
- 84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 27
- 81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on January 21
- 63-55 at home over Georgia State (No. 257) on February 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Appalachian State Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers have been outscored by 2.3 points per game (scoring 68.3 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball while giving up 70.6 per contest to rank 316th in college basketball) and have a -61 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Appalachian State scores fewer points per game (66.6) than its overall average (68.3).
- The Mountaineers are scoring 73.3 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 64.3 points per contest.
- In home games, Appalachian State is ceding 9.3 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (74.7).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Mountaineers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 68.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.