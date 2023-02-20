The Louisville Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC) will attempt to snap a 10-game road losing streak at the Duke Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6 ACC) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Louisville matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Duke vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Louisville Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-18.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Duke (-18.5) 137.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Duke (-18.5) 137.5 -2500 +875 Bet on this game with Tipico

Duke vs. Louisville Betting Trends

  • Duke has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 27 times this season.
  • Louisville has put together an 11-16-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 27 times this season.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Bookmakers rate Duke much higher (21st-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (30th).
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +5000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
  • With odds of +5000, Duke has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.