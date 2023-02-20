The Louisville Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC) will hope to stop a 10-game road skid when squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6 ACC) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (47%).
  • Duke is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 272nd.
  • The Blue Devils score 71.6 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cardinals allow.
  • When Duke scores more than 75.4 points, it is 8-0.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • Duke is posting 76.6 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 68.7 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Blue Devils are allowing 9.8 fewer points per game (59.9) than on the road (69.7).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Duke has fared better at home this year, making 7.6 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2023 @ Virginia L 69-62 John Paul Jones Arena
2/14/2023 Notre Dame W 68-64 Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/18/2023 @ Syracuse W 77-55 JMA Wireless Dome
2/20/2023 Louisville - Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/25/2023 Virginia Tech - Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/28/2023 NC State - Cameron Indoor Stadium

