The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-12) travel to face the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8) after losing seven road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons' 59.1 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 60.8 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Wake Forest is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

Wake Forest is 10-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

The 71.6 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 13.0 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (58.6).

North Carolina is 17-6 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

North Carolina is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.

The Tar Heels shoot 42% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Demon Deacons concede defensively.

The Demon Deacons make 30.9% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

