Sunday's contest features the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-12) squaring off at Carmichael Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-56 victory for heavily favored North Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Demon Deacons' most recent game was a 63-55 loss to Georgia Tech on Thursday.

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 69, Wake Forest 56

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

On January 26, the Demon Deacons captured their signature win of the season, a 68-57 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who are a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.

The Demon Deacons have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (10).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Wake Forest is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on January 29

59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 70) on December 22

69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 72) on February 5

51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 85) on January 8

57-46 on the road over East Carolina (No. 91) on November 10

Wake Forest Performance Insights