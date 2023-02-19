Sunday's contest features the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-12) squaring off at Carmichael Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-56 victory for heavily favored North Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Demon Deacons' most recent game was a 63-55 loss to Georgia Tech on Thursday.

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

  • Prediction: North Carolina 69, Wake Forest 56

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

  • On January 26, the Demon Deacons captured their signature win of the season, a 68-57 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who are a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.
  • The Demon Deacons have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (10).
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Wake Forest is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on January 29
  • 59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 70) on December 22
  • 69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 72) on February 5
  • 51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 85) on January 8
  • 57-46 on the road over East Carolina (No. 91) on November 10

Wake Forest Performance Insights

  • The Demon Deacons have a +12 scoring differential, putting up 59.1 points per game (294th in college basketball) and giving up 58.6 (52nd in college basketball).
  • In ACC action, Wake Forest has averaged 4.7 fewer points (54.4) than overall (59.1) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Demon Deacons score 64.1 points per game. On the road, they score 54.4.
  • At home, Wake Forest allows 52.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 64.4.
  • The Demon Deacons have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, generating 53.1 points per contest, six fewer points their than season average of 59.1.

