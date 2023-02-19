The Virginia Tech Hokies (21-4) welcome in the NC State Wolfpack (18-8) after victories in seven home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack average 13.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Hokies give up (58).

NC State is 17-5 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

When it scores more than 58 points, NC State is 16-6.

The Hokies put up 73.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 61.5 the Wolfpack allow.

Virginia Tech has a 19-1 record when putting up more than 61.5 points.

Virginia Tech's record is 19-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.

This year the Hokies are shooting 45% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

The Wolfpack make 43.6% of their shots from the field, 4.5% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

