How to Watch the NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (21-4) welcome in the NC State Wolfpack (18-8) after victories in seven home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack average 13.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Hokies give up (58).
- NC State is 17-5 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
- When it scores more than 58 points, NC State is 16-6.
- The Hokies put up 73.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 61.5 the Wolfpack allow.
- Virginia Tech has a 19-1 record when putting up more than 61.5 points.
- Virginia Tech's record is 19-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
- This year the Hokies are shooting 45% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Wolfpack concede.
- The Wolfpack make 43.6% of their shots from the field, 4.5% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|W 51-42
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 71-59
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 77-66
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.