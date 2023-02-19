NC State vs. North Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack (20-7, 10-6 ACC) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (16-10, 8-7 ACC) play at PNC Arena on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has no line set.
NC State vs. North Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, February 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: PNC Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
NC State Betting Records & Stats
- NC State's games have gone over the point total in 12 out of 23 opportunities (52.2%).
- So far this season, the Wolf Pack have put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread.
- NC State sports an 11-12-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 6-17-0 mark from North Carolina.
NC State vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|NC State
|78.7
|156.9
|69.2
|141.7
|147
|North Carolina
|78.2
|156.9
|72.5
|141.7
|148.5
Additional NC State Insights & Trends
- NC State has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
- Six of Wolf Pack's past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Wolf Pack have won six games against the spread in conference play this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Wolf Pack put up 78.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 72.5 the Tar Heels allow.
- When NC State totals more than 72.5 points, it is 11-6 against the spread and 18-2 overall.
NC State vs. North Carolina Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|NC State
|11-12-0
|12-11-0
|North Carolina
|6-17-0
|9-14-0
NC State vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits
|NC State
|North Carolina
|13-1
|Home Record
|11-2
|4-5
|Away Record
|2-6
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|1-7-0
|84.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.5
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.4
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|3-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-5-0
