The No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack (20-7, 10-6 ACC) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (16-10, 8-7 ACC) play at PNC Arena on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has no line set.

NC State vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, February 19, 2023

Sunday, February 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State's games have gone over the point total in 12 out of 23 opportunities (52.2%).

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread.

NC State sports an 11-12-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 6-17-0 mark from North Carolina.

NC State vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 78.7 156.9 69.2 141.7 147 North Carolina 78.2 156.9 72.5 141.7 148.5

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

NC State has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Six of Wolf Pack's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Wolf Pack have won six games against the spread in conference play this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Wolf Pack put up 78.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 72.5 the Tar Heels allow.

When NC State totals more than 72.5 points, it is 11-6 against the spread and 18-2 overall.

NC State vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 11-12-0 12-11-0 North Carolina 6-17-0 9-14-0

NC State vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits

NC State North Carolina 13-1 Home Record 11-2 4-5 Away Record 2-6 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 1-7-0 84.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.4 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

