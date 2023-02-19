Sunday's game features the Duke Blue Devils (22-4) and the Virginia Cavaliers (15-11) facing off at John Paul Jones Arena (on February 19) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 win for Duke.

The Blue Devils lost their most recent matchup 61-45 against Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Duke vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Duke vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 66, Virginia 58

Duke Schedule Analysis

On February 5, the Blue Devils claimed their signature win of the season, a 57-52 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.

The Blue Devils have five wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Duke has 10 wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Cavaliers have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 26

72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 24) on December 29

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 35) on January 1

71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 41) on December 11

50-40 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on February 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Duke Performance Insights