Two hot squads square off when the Miami Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Demon Deacons, who have won three in a row.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami vs. Wake Forest matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Miami Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Wake Forest vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Wake Forest vs. Miami Betting Trends

Wake Forest has put together a 15-10-0 record against the spread this year.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this year.

Miami has put together a 15-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Hurricanes' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The Demon Deacons have had the 50th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +30000.

With odds of +30000, Wake Forest has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

