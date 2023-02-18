UNC Greensboro vs. Western Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-13) and Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-17) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UNC Greensboro, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Spartans claimed a 74-69 win against Furman.
UNC Greensboro vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UNC Greensboro vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Greensboro 67, Western Carolina 56
UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Spartans defeated the Wofford Terriers on the road on February 9 by a score of 68-64.
- UNC Greensboro has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (seven).
UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-68 on the road over Mercer (No. 176) on January 5
- 65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 260) on December 15
- 72-54 at home over Radford (No. 289) on November 16
- 60-49 at home over Furman (No. 319) on January 12
- 74-69 on the road over Furman (No. 319) on February 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UNC Greensboro Performance Insights
- The Spartans have a +22 scoring differential, putting up 66.1 points per game (165th in college basketball) and allowing 65.2 (209th in college basketball).
- With 62.5 points per game in SoCon action, UNC Greensboro is posting 3.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (66.1 PPG).
- The Spartans are posting 69.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 63.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, UNC Greensboro is allowing 60.0 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 69.3.
- In their last 10 games, the Spartans have been scoring 61.6 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.