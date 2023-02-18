North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the North Carolina Central Eagles (11-13) against the Delaware State Lady Hornets (4-16) at Memorial Hall Gym has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-60 in favor of North Carolina Central. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Eagles' last outing on Monday ended in a 67-54 win against Coppin State.
North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina Central 63, Delaware State 60
North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis
- On February 6, the Eagles captured their best win of the season, a 73-68 victory over the Norfolk State Spartanettes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 175) in our computer rankings.
- North Carolina Central has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (seven).
North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 250) on December 15
- 67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 310) on February 13
- 82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 326) on January 23
- 63-44 at home over Delaware State (No. 348) on January 21
- 74-66 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 19
North Carolina Central Performance Insights
- The Eagles are being outscored by 1.8 points per game, with a -42 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.0 points per game (133rd in college basketball), and allow 69.8 per contest (305th in college basketball).
- In MEAC action, North Carolina Central scores 68.0 points per game, which equals its overall season average.
- The Eagles are putting up more points at home (73.3 per game) than away (62.7).
- North Carolina Central gives up 61.5 points per game at home, and 78.0 away.
- The Eagles are scoring 72.0 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 4.0 more than their average for the season (68.0).
