Saturday's game at Paul Porter Arena has the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (23-4) matching up with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-16) at 4:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-54 win as our model heavily favors Gardner-Webb.

The Runnin' Bulldogs head into this matchup after a 68-56 win against Winthrop on Wednesday.

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, UNC Asheville 54

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

The Runnin' Bulldogs' best victory of the season came against the East Carolina Lady Pirates, a top 100 team (No. 95), according to our computer rankings. The Runnin' Bulldogs secured the 67-59 home win on December 15.

Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (19).

Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 138) on December 1

82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 182) on November 19

61-56 on the road over VCU (No. 234) on December 12

67-61 at home over High Point (No. 240) on December 31

86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 240) on January 28

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights