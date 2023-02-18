Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Paul Porter Arena has the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (23-4) matching up with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-16) at 4:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-54 win as our model heavily favors Gardner-Webb.
The Runnin' Bulldogs head into this matchup after a 68-56 win against Winthrop on Wednesday.
Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, UNC Asheville 54
Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' best victory of the season came against the East Carolina Lady Pirates, a top 100 team (No. 95), according to our computer rankings. The Runnin' Bulldogs secured the 67-59 home win on December 15.
- Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (19).
Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 138) on December 1
- 82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 182) on November 19
- 61-56 on the road over VCU (No. 234) on December 12
- 67-61 at home over High Point (No. 240) on December 31
- 86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 240) on January 28
Gardner-Webb Performance Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' +259 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.6 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 66.0 per contest (230th in college basketball).
- With 77.2 points per game in Big South action, Gardner-Webb is tallying 1.6 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (75.6 PPG).
- Offensively the Runnin' Bulldogs have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 78.6 points per game, compared to 73.1 per game away from home.
- Gardner-Webb is surrendering 66.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.7 more points than it is allowing on the road (63.9).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 78.0 points per contest compared to the 75.6 they've averaged this year.
