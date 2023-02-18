Saturday's contest at Minges Coliseum has the East Carolina Lady Pirates (18-8) squaring off against the UCF Knights (11-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 66-55 victory as our model heavily favors East Carolina.

The Lady Pirates took care of business in their last matchup 68-57 against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

East Carolina vs. UCF Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

East Carolina vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 66, UCF 55

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

On January 3, the Lady Pirates captured their best win of the season, a 55-47 victory over the Memphis Lady Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 66), according to our computer rankings.

The Lady Pirates have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 98) on January 8

72-64 over Liberty (No. 103) on November 26

67-52 at home over Temple (No. 126) on February 8

72-51 on the road over Temple (No. 126) on January 11

79-62 at home over Wichita State (No. 130) on February 12

East Carolina Performance Insights