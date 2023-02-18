Duke vs. Syracuse: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Syracuse Orange (16-10, 9-6 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (18-8, 9-6 ACC) at JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. There is no line set for the game.
Duke vs. Syracuse Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Blue Devils Betting Records & Stats
- Blue Devils games have hit the over in nine out of 25 opportunities (36%).
- Duke has a 9-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Syracuse has covered more often than Duke this year, putting up an ATS record of 15-8-0, compared to the 9-16-0 mark of Duke.
Duke vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Syracuse
|74.6
|146
|70.4
|134.7
|142.9
|Duke
|71.4
|146
|64.3
|134.7
|140.6
Additional Duke Insights & Trends
- Duke has two wins against the spread, and is 6-4 overall, over its last 10 contests.
- Four of the Blue Devils' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Duke has won three games against the spread this season in conference action, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Blue Devils put up only one more point per game (71.4) than the Orange allow their opponents to score (70.4).
- When it scores more than 70.4 points, Duke is 8-6 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
Syracuse vs. Duke Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Syracuse
|15-8-0
|12-11-0
|Duke
|9-16-0
|9-16-0
Duke vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits
|Syracuse
|Duke
|10-5
|Home Record
|13-0
|5-4
|Away Record
|2-6
|9-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|1-6-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.6
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.6
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-5-0
