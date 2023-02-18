The Syracuse Orange (16-10, 9-6 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (18-8, 9-6 ACC) at JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. There is no line set for the game.

Duke vs. Syracuse Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Blue Devils Betting Records & Stats

Blue Devils games have hit the over in nine out of 25 opportunities (36%).

Duke has a 9-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Syracuse has covered more often than Duke this year, putting up an ATS record of 15-8-0, compared to the 9-16-0 mark of Duke.

Duke vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 74.6 146 70.4 134.7 142.9 Duke 71.4 146 64.3 134.7 140.6

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

Duke has two wins against the spread, and is 6-4 overall, over its last 10 contests.

Four of the Blue Devils' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Duke has won three games against the spread this season in conference action, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Blue Devils put up only one more point per game (71.4) than the Orange allow their opponents to score (70.4).

When it scores more than 70.4 points, Duke is 8-6 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Syracuse vs. Duke Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 15-8-0 12-11-0 Duke 9-16-0 9-16-0

Duke vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits

Syracuse Duke 10-5 Home Record 13-0 5-4 Away Record 2-6 9-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.