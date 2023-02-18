Duke vs. Syracuse: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Syracuse Orange (16-10, 9-6 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (18-8, 9-6 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The contest airs on ESPN.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Duke vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-1.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Duke (-1.5)
|140.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Duke (-1.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
Duke vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Duke has compiled a 9-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Blue Devils games have hit the over 10 out of 26 times this season.
- Syracuse has put together a 15-9-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Orange and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 25 times this season.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Duke is 20th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).
- The Blue Devils' national championship odds have dropped from +1600 at the start of the season to +5000, the 63rd-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +5000, Duke has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
