The Syracuse Orange (16-10, 9-6 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (18-8, 9-6 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The contest airs on ESPN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Duke vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-1.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Duke (-1.5) 140.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Duke (-1.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Duke vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

  • Duke has compiled a 9-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Blue Devils games have hit the over 10 out of 26 times this season.
  • Syracuse has put together a 15-9-1 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Orange and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 25 times this season.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Duke is 20th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).
  • The Blue Devils' national championship odds have dropped from +1600 at the start of the season to +5000, the 63rd-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +5000, Duke has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.