Friday's contest that pits the Elon Phoenix (7-17) versus the Monmouth Hawks (12-12) at Schar Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Elon. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Phoenix suffered an 84-74 loss to William & Mary.

Elon vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Elon vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 63, Monmouth 62

Elon Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix's signature victory this season came against the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 161) in our computer rankings. The Phoenix secured the 71-68 win at home on November 22.

Elon has nine losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Elon 2022-23 Best Wins

63-60 on the road over Delaware (No. 183) on January 27

63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 222) on February 3

60-57 at home over High Point (No. 241) on November 13

62-49 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 267) on February 5

75-58 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 297) on November 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Elon Performance Insights