Thursday's game features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-13) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-11) facing off at Hank McCamish Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 66-54 win for heavily favored Georgia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 51-42 loss to NC State in their last game on Thursday.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Wake Forest 54

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

The Demon Deacons defeated the Louisville Cardinals (No. 5 in our computer rankings) in a 68-57 win on January 26 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Demon Deacons have five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the country.

Wake Forest has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five), but also has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (four).

Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins

51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 8

55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on January 29

59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71) on December 22

63-54 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on December 11

63-59 on the road over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 30

Wake Forest Performance Insights