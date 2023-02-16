Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-13) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-11) facing off at Hank McCamish Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 66-54 win for heavily favored Georgia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 51-42 loss to NC State in their last game on Thursday.
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Wake Forest 54
Wake Forest Schedule Analysis
- The Demon Deacons defeated the Louisville Cardinals (No. 5 in our computer rankings) in a 68-57 win on January 26 -- their signature victory of the season.
- The Demon Deacons have five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the country.
- Wake Forest has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five), but also has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (four).
Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins
- 51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 8
- 55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on January 29
- 59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71) on December 22
- 63-54 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on December 11
- 63-59 on the road over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 30
Wake Forest Performance Insights
- The Demon Deacons score 59.2 points per game (289th in college basketball) and give up 58.4 (47th in college basketball) for a +20 scoring differential overall.
- In 2022-23, Wake Forest has scored 54.4 points per game in ACC play, and 59.2 overall.
- At home, the Demon Deacons score 64.1 points per game. Away, they average 54.3.
- Wake Forest gives up 52.8 points per game at home, and 64.5 away.
- Over their past 10 games, the Demon Deacons are posting 52.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 59.2.
