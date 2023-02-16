The NC State Wolfpack (17-8) take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-7) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

North Carolina vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels' 71.8 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.3 the Wolfpack give up to opponents.
  • North Carolina has a 17-3 record when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
  • North Carolina has put together a 15-5 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.
  • The Wolfpack average 71.6 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 60.2 the Tar Heels give up.
  • NC State has a 15-5 record when putting up more than 60.2 points.
  • NC State's record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Wolfpack are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Tar Heels concede to opponents (36.1%).
  • The Tar Heels shoot 42.2% from the field, 5% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Louisville L 62-55 KFC Yum! Center
2/9/2023 @ Syracuse L 75-67 JMA Wireless Dome
2/12/2023 Boston College W 73-55 Carmichael Arena
2/16/2023 @ NC State - Reynolds Coliseum
2/19/2023 Wake Forest - Carmichael Arena
2/23/2023 Virginia Tech - Carmichael Arena

