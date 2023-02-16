The NC State Wolfpack (17-8) take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-7) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

North Carolina vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels' 71.8 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.3 the Wolfpack give up to opponents.

North Carolina has a 17-3 record when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

North Carolina has put together a 15-5 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.

The Wolfpack average 71.6 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 60.2 the Tar Heels give up.

NC State has a 15-5 record when putting up more than 60.2 points.

NC State's record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Wolfpack are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Tar Heels concede to opponents (36.1%).

The Tar Heels shoot 42.2% from the field, 5% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

North Carolina Schedule