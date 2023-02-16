Thursday's contest that pits the NC State Wolfpack (17-8) against the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-7) at Reynolds Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-60 in favor of NC State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Tar Heels claimed a 73-55 victory against Boston College.

North Carolina vs. NC State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 70, North Carolina 60

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels' best win this season came in a 61-56 victory over the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on January 19.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tar Heels are 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins, but also tied for the 48th-most losses.

North Carolina has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 15

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 27

60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 8

85-79 over Oregon (No. 23) on November 24

70-57 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 22

North Carolina Performance Insights