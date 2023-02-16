How to Watch the NC State vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels' (18-7) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (17-8) at Reynolds Coliseum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
NC State vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels' 71.8 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.3 the Wolfpack give up.
- North Carolina has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
- North Carolina is 15-5 when it scores more than 61.3 points.
- The 71.6 points per game the Wolfpack score are 11.4 more points than the Tar Heels allow (60.2).
- NC State is 15-5 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
- NC State has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.8 points.
- This season the Wolfpack are shooting 43.8% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Tar Heels concede.
- The Tar Heels shoot 42.2% from the field, 5% higher than the Wolfpack concede.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/6/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 73-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/9/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|W 51-42
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 71-59
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/16/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
