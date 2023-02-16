Thursday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (11-12) and the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-10) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with Charlotte coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM on February 16.

The 49ers' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 69-61 win against North Texas.

Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 68, Western Kentucky 63

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

The 49ers registered their best win of the season on November 20, when they claimed a 55-47 victory over the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings.

Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins

69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on February 11

66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 31

72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on January 21

66-61 at home over Rice (No. 163) on January 26

85-79 at home over UAB (No. 193) on December 19

Charlotte Performance Insights