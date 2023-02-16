Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (18-9) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-16) clashing at Ted Constant Convocation Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-58 victory for heavily favored Old Dominion according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 16.
The Mountaineers are coming off of an 84-73 loss to Georgia Southern in their most recent game on Saturday.
Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 71, Appalachian State 58
Appalachian State Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers captured their signature win of the season on December 29 by securing an 81-55 victory over the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, the No. 90-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Appalachian State has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (seven).
Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 27
- 96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 14
- 59-58 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 7
- 81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 21
- 87-81 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 235) on December 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Appalachian State Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers put up 68.5 points per game (123rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (311th in college basketball). They have a -48 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.9 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Appalachian State has scored 66.7 points per game in Sun Belt play, and 68.5 overall.
- At home, the Mountaineers score 73.3 points per game. On the road, they score 64.2.
- At home, Appalachian State concedes 65.4 points per game. On the road, it allows 75.1.
- The Mountaineers are putting up 68.3 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 0.2 fewer points than their average for the season (68.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.